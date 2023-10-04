Adopt Uwais electoral reform committee report to save democracy – Group tells FG

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A group, Partnership for Issues Based Campaign in Nigeria (PiCAN), has

called for the full adoption of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Electoral Reform Committee report, which recommended pathways that if implemented will improve the electoral system with an emphasis on strengthening legal frameworks and enhancing the independence of the electoral body.

Comrade Bako Abdul Usman, the National President of PiCAN, said at a press conference in Kaduna that they were reacting to the Kano and other states’ Election Petition Tribunal judgement, which has continued to generate controversy in the North.

According to him, “Democracy in Nigeria is under serious threat. Some of the recent tribunal judgements across the country have exposed this disturbing reality. Nothing short of a total overhaul of our electoral and judicial system is required to salvage it. We need to bring to an end the era of the judiciary using technicalities to subvert the popular and free will of the people.”

“The recent tribunal judgement on pre-election and election matters continues to expose INEC’s failure in her constitutional duty and responsibility as a regulatory institution on political parties. In salvaging the electoral process, we hereby call for the full adoption of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Electoral Reform Committee report, which recommended pathways that if implemented will improve the entire electoral system with emphasis on strengthening the legal frameworks and enhancing the independence of the electoral body.”

“Of specific concern is the need to close the gaps by amending Section 64 (4),(5)of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) on the transmission of the data of accreditation recorded, votes and results of the election recorded. Therefore, there is an urgent need for an amendment to mandate INEC to transmit results electronically from polling units in a timely manner that improves the credibility of the polls and collation of results.”

“You may recall that on Wednesday 22nd September 2023 the governorship election petition tribunal in Kano State sacked Abba Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the governor of the State.”

“The judgement delivered by the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Abba Yusuf.

The Tribunal also affirmed Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the Kano State after earlier being declared as the Second runner-up at the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Let us reminisce that at the polls, the NNPP candidate Abba Yusuf had a vote of 1,019,602 to defeat his close rival of the APC Gawuna who got 890,705 votes. During the proceeding, the Tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the votes recorded for Abba Yusuf of the NNPP on the ground that ballot papers were not stamped and signed as required by law.”

“You will all agree with me that the judiciary is supposed to be the last hope of every common man and that is why all eyes are on the judiciary to play a key role in sustaining this hard-earned democracy and should not be perceived as the institution undermining the will of the people.

Furthermore, we call on the security agencies who have arrested citizens in Kano State to please understand that protest is another way citizen’s express their heartfelt expectations and desires, so the agencies should prioritise investigating those wrongly arrested to be set free.”

The group said to restore the confidence of the people in democracy, security institutions of state should investigate and bring the perpetrators of the fraud that was highlighted in the judgement-unstamped and unsigned ballot papers.

“In furtherance, the Federal Government through National Orientation Agency ( NOA) comes in towards civic education within the states to preach the need for avoiding hate speeches and also harnessing the influence of religious leaders to use there platform to sensitise citizens on the effects of hate speeches as it explode issues beyond propulsion.”

“It has become important now, more than ever, to have post election petitions and litigations determined before a candidate is sworn into office. Finally, in the spirit of the peace accord duly signed by candidates and political parties, we call on all aggrieved parties to not allow their supporters to take laws into their hands. As imperfect as the judicial system is, we should not throw away the baby and birth water,” they aided

Representatives of other groups at the briefing were Yusuf Ishaku Gone,Partnership for Issue Based Campaign in Nigeria,Laurence Obeweh of ReSet Nigeria ,Stephen Waya of

Coalition of Associations for Leadership, Peace, Empowerment Development; Danjuma Abbas Dangwa of

Partnership for Issue Based Campaign in Nigeria and Mubarak Abdulganiyi representing the Campaign for Democracy (CD).