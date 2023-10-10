Adhere to regulatory procedures to avoid victimization, MAN warns miners

….we don’t allow bad eggs among us – Ayanleke

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, weekend, called on miners to strictly adhere to regulatory procedures to avoid victimisation.

Speaking with Vanguard, the President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, said it is very important for members of the association to do the right thing to ensure they position themselves as credible partners for potential investors who will like to have such deals with them.

Ayanleke said: “Miners who are our members are advised to make that you follow all the legal procedures in your operations do that you fall victims because as you as you adhere to the regulations, and if you are victimized the Miners Association of Nigeria can be bold to defend you as we have the courage to speak to authority, and if they are not doing it well that one will compromise our stance.

“They will also stand well and positioned to have partnerships with international actors flocking the industry, and also to upgrade their operations in a sustainable and profitable manner.”

He further stated that, “Miners are to ensure their documents are in place, and are therefore advised to be professional because these foreign investors come by way of partnership and government reallocating mineral titles to them and that can only come when local investors fail to adhere to the laws, hence they have to be very professional and efficient too.”

However, the miners boss pointed out that the association do not allow criminal operators to tarnish their image as serious disciplinary actions are taken to sanitize the sector, which also serves as internal control measures.

“The association is voluntary, it is not all the operators in the sector that are members of the association, and as a matter of fact, we also have other smaller associations within the industry, the good thing is that most of the associations subscribe to our our membership as affiliates.

“We have our network of communication and control, and we receive reports directly or indirectly through their mines office either in their States or Headquarters.

“So, any member who is not doing right we can withdraw such member’s accreditation as part of disciplinary measures, and some of them have problems like that with the authorities we observe them and check their records and of their records is that that we can give them support we can advocate on their behalf.

“But any one who is known for good report before such a one can lose our support when he is in crisis or issues with the authorities in the business.

“We warn those who do wrong, we issue a lot of letters and communication, and we have different platforms; general platforms for all members, chapter chairmen and secretaries. So through any of these means we monitor their operations and activities”, he said.