Address economic hardship, inflation, others, Tinubu told

Esther Onyegbula

Amb Steve Nwose, the convener of Speak Up Nigeria (SUN) has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation adding that there is nothing God cannot do.

Nwose said this while speaking on the present condition of the country where the masses are being subjected to unbearable hardships across the nation.

He lashed out at the Nigerian government for celebrating Independence Day when there is nothing to be celebrated.

“I can recall back in the 1980s when Nigeria’s economy was great N1000 was equivalent to $2dollar of BTA when someone is travelling but what is happening now that 1 dollar to N1000 at the exchange rate, something has to be done because the cost of living is so high that Nigerians are just suffering and there is nothing they can do”.

According to him, as an ordained minister, we will continue to pray for Nigeria, there is nothing prayer cannot do, we also need to take some actions to remedy the situation and for God to also give us the power to find lasting solutions and to turn the country around.

“For democracy to survive in Nigeria we need to have a strong three arms of government that is the judiciary, executive, and legislature”.

“The judiciary is the most important part for democracy to survive and they should stop thinking that they are the arm of the executive just because they were appointed by the executive “No”.

“The just concluded vote decision that was made, made most people lose hope in the judiciary system, it’s a big shame on them because nobody thinks they were fair in their judgment, he added

Nwosa said that the poor people of Nigeria have nothing to celebrate on this day October 1, it is only one-third of politicians, fraudsters, and those who get their money from other sources that we don’t know are the ones celebrating independence but less than 80 percent of the country are crying and suffering.

“The President should address the issue of economic hardship, and inflation, salaries have not increased. President Tinubu needs to do something about the rising cost of living in the country.”

“Happy independence means that they have been liberated from oppression but we are still oppressed in Nigeria by the elite who are not paying attention to the hardships in the country.

“My advice to Nigerians is that they should not give up, there is still hope for our country as long as we are alive, actively participating in the liberation of the country but we all need to do our part.