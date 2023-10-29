Adamu Fika was bold, brave & Iconic – ACF

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has extolled the virtues of late Malam Adamu Fika, one of the initiators of the Forum, saying he was brave, bold, iconic and one of the erstwhile civil servants of whom the North and Nigeria will forever be proud of.

The Northern sociocultural organisation in a statement by Prof Tukur Muhammad Baba, the National Publicity Secretary,stated that it was with deep pains that the Forum mourns “the passing away, on 24th October, 2023, of Mallam Adamu Fika, CFR, Wazirin Fika, a nationalist, towering giant of a public servant, elder statesman and indeed a man who had served Nigeria in several notable positions.”

” Late Mallam Adamu Fika was one of the initiators and founding fathers of the ACF, and was indeed Chairman of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (2014 – 2020) but his story was much broader than the ACF, as he was best known for far more!

Late Adamu Fika was one of the early crop of young Northerners who formed the immediate post-colonial pool of well-trained, professional and dedicated civil servants that epitomised excellence in selfless service. He was among the erstwhile civil servants, of whom the North and Nigeria will forever be proud of, who saw to the smooth transition from regional to state administration following the very first in the series of state creation exercises following the abolition of regional governments.”

” In this regard, late Mallam Fika was in the league of such equally towering public service giants as late Ali Akilu, Justice Buba Ardo, Yahaya Gusau, Sunday Awoniyi, Ahmed Joda, to name a few. He would also be remembered for serving as Permanent Secretary in a number of Federal Ministries, Head of Service, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

“In more than the literal sense he had mentored a number of top civil and public servants who had gone on to leave their marks in the service of the nation. In retirement, he had served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Ahmadu Bello University. Until his death he had remained a highly respected highly revered “consultant” of sorts to those who sought counsel on how to handle intricate state matters, and known for his humility and dignified comportment.”

“It was a fitting farewell to Late Adamu Fika that an overwhelming gathering of society’s very top notables and beyond-capacity-crowd turned out for his funeral rites at the Sultan Bello Mosque Kaduna, a day after his demise. His was certainly a life well-led, with an illustrious career of service, of which many posthumous tributes described as meritorious, highly principled, dedicated, forthright, bold, brave, unblemished, iconic, pivotal, exemplary, etc.”

“As it mourns the painful loss, ACF, therefore, extends heart-felt profound condolences to late Mallam Adamu Fika’s immediate and extended families and friends across Nigeria, the Federal and Yobe State Governments and the Emir of Fika and the Fika Emirate Council. May Almighty God in His Infinite Grace and Mercy grant forgiveness and eternal rest in al-Jannah Firdaus to late Mallam Fika, CFR, Wazirin Fika, and public servant extraordinaire,” the Forum added.