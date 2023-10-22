Adamolekun, Ebose, Essiet, MFK, others make appearances in new novel for the Girl Child

By Rita Okoye

The International Day for the Girl Child is an annual celebration of girls around the world. It is a day set aside by UNICEF to educate, encourage, and empower girls to learn and become great leaders. The 2023 edition was celebrated by the President of Enterprising Women Awards Africa (EWAAfrica), Ambassador Ayo George with the realease of a novel about the girl child and her many challenges on her way to success.

The novel titled “The Girl in The Mirror” speaks to the challenge faced by a beautiful young girl, which prevented her from being the best version of what she could be. The novel which is a fictional story, featured real life names as characters African girls and readers can relate with.

Names such as Engr. Kayode Adamolekun, the Chairman of Hardams Group of companies, Ebose Augustine Osegha, the MD/CEO of Anchor Insurance, Abiodun Essiet; SSA to the President on Social Engagements (NC), Dr. Funke Kehinde; CEO MFK Global, Oba Oyelude Makama of Kuta Kingdom, Muibi Kehinde; Chairman MKH Group, Damilola Ajagbe of Oyomesi Hospital and many more personalities featured as their real characters, while some had either a mention or played a different role and responsibility in the novel including a few Governors.

The author Ayo George, who also is the President of Christiana George Foundation, an NGO reaching out to widows and the girl child said, “we thought it wise to use the book to project Nigeria and Nigerians. It’s a fictional story, but we wanted it to be relatable. We want these names mentioned to be remembered for as long as the book is being printed, even for generations yet unborn. We also mentioned various indigenous businesses in the book to actually project them to the world, as we know that the book will become a global hit because of the storyline”.

“Bullying and harassment are vices that have a very long history, and society tries to ensure they are eradicated. This novel is our own contribution to the eradication or at least the reduction of bullying occurrences especially towards the girl children of the world. The book is in hard copy and also e-copies. Our intention is to get it into the hands of at least 2million Nigerian girls for free, and this will spill over to the rest of Africa”, he concluded.