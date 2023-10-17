Adamawa North: Akpabio, Abbo bicker over Appeal Court sack

•Akpabio removed me, planning to remove Kalu, 4 others —Abbo

•I’ve no hand in your removal —Akpabio

Senator Elisha Abbo has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio plotted his removal by the Court of Appeal.

Abbo made this allegation at his residence in Abuja, yesterday, hours after the Court of Appeal nullified his senatorial election.

The Adamawa senator claimed that Akpabio also has plans to remove former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and four other senators for not backing his senate presidency bid.

Abbo described the judgment sacking him as a coup against democracy but urged his supporters to remain calm.

The senator insisted that despite the court declaring Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the February election, he won the exercise.

According to him, he defeated the PDP candidate with a margin of 11,000 votes.

Recall the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, earlier yesterday, sacked Abbo.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, vacated the tribunal judgement that earlier affirmed Abbo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the Senatorial seat.

It held that there was merit in an appeal that was lodged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election, Amos Yohanna.

Senator Abbo, whose re-election bid was dashed by the appellate court’s verdict, entered the news for the wrong reason in 2019, after he assaulted a lady, Ms. Osimibibra Warmate, in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Following the incident, a High Court of Federal Capital Territory ordered the lawmaker to pay N50 million damages to the lady, a decision that was subsequently affirmed by the panel of the appellate court led by Justice Jamilu Tukur.

I’ve no hand in your removal, Akpabio replies Abbo

Meanwhile, Senate President Akpabio has distanced himself from Abbo’s political travail and being behind his removal from the Red Chamber.

Mr. Eseme Eyiboh, media aide to the Senate President said his principal has no hand in the court judgement, which sacked Abbo from the Senate.

Eyiboh said: “It is unfortunate if he actually said that Akpabio was responsible for his removal. That’s the swan song of a man looking for scapegoats.

“The Court of Appeal across the country decides cases based on the provisions of the Electoral Act and evidence advanced by petitioners. The Senate President has no reason to witch-hunt any of his colleagues.”