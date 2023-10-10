Adamawa assembly investigates recurring boat mishaps

The Adamawa House of Assembly has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the recent boat mishaps which claimed 26 lives in Yola South and Fufore Local Government Areas of the state.

The Speaker, Mr Bathiya Wesley, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Yola.

He said the committee has been mandated to unravel the cause of the accidents and make recommendations to avert future occurance.

Wesley said the committee would be headed by Mohammed Buba-Jijiwa and Kate Raymond-Mamuno as member.

Others are Suleiman Alkali; Umar Bobbo-Ismail, Mr Japhet Hammanjabu, Kabiru Mijinyawa and Moses Yarima.

According to Wesley, the committee will engage local council chairmen and community leaders to sensitise the affected riverine communities on the imperative of using life jackets.

“We expect them to report their findings to the House within seven days,” he said. (NAN)