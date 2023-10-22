ACGAwards, Ophi to announce winners of maiden edition October 28

Orgnanisers of the first Africa Crypto Giants Awards (ACGAwards) and Mr. Alvin Rume Ophi, a renowned crypto preacher, who will serve as the Chief Judge are set to unveil the winners of its maiden edition in a virtual ceremony slated for Saturday, October 28, 2023 through its Youtube channel.

In a statement, they said the ACGAwards 2023 has been an incredible journey of recognition and celebration in the African crypto currency and block chain industry.

The Chief Judge, Mr. Alvin Rume Ophi, said: “After a rigorous selection process and with a total of 127 nominations in 25 categories, we are thrilled to reveal the outstanding individuals and organisations that have accomplished remarkable achievements and significant contributions to this dynamic sector.

“The ACGAwards was established with a clear vision: to acknowledge and celebrate the pioneering advancements, innovations and the relentless commitment of those who have shaped the future of crypto currency and block chain technology in Africa. The inaugural edition will serve as a pivotal moment in the history of the industry and it signifies a brighter future ahead.”

Speaking further on the upcoming event, he said: “The African crypto and block chain industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. It is an honor to be a part of this remarkable journey and I am thrilled to join the community in recognising and celebrating those who have played a significant role in propelling Africa to the forefront of the global crypto currency and block chain arena.

“As we prepare to announce the winners of the ACGAwards 2023, we invite you to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of visionaries, innovators and industry leaders who have driven change and inspired transformation within the African crypto and block chain ecosystem. The virtual event promises to be an unforgettable experience, as we come together to celebrate excellence in various categories from crypto, NFTs innovation to entrepreneurship and block chain impact.”

He explained that the ACGAwards is committed to setting new standards for recognition, inclusivity and excellence in the African crypto ecosystem, adding: “The event is not only a testament to the growth of the African crypto currency and block chain sector, but also a testament to the passion and dedication of the community that drives it forward.”

The ACGAwards, which is an annual event dedicated to recognising and celebrating exceptional contributions to the African crypto currency and block chain industry, aims to promote innovation, inspire growth and honour the dedication of individuals and organisations at the forefront of shaping the future of Africa’s digital economy.