Abule-Egba flyover: Communities beg Sanwo-Olu over roads damaged by construction

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Communities in new Oko-Oba and Abule Egba in Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently repair the adjoining roads destroyed during the construction of Abule Egba Flyover by the past administration of Akinwumi Ambode.

The communities in a letter to the governor, listed some of the roads and streets to include Jibowu Road, Sanni Balogun, Karaole/Adetoun, Olu Ajayi/Majek, Sule Abiodun, Agbe Road, Ile Ogbo Street, Bayo Aderinye Street, Funmilayo George Street, Agent Temple, Alhaji Ashafa, Paul Street, Segun Akinola, Arowolo, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the Baale of Karaole Ojokoro Land, George Dada, said the people of new Oko-Oba, Abule Egba, a fast developing area of Lagos, reminded Sanwo-Olu of the challenges and hardship caused by the much applauded construction of the Abule Egba Flyover in record time.

While congratulating the governor on his re-election, Dada said: “Former Governor, Akinwumi Ambode personally came to our communities, assuring us of the fact that the government was aware of the hardship and discomfort we would face in the period of the construction.

“Ambode said, please bear with us, before you know it, we will be back to repair or reconstruct all your roads and streets.

“The former governor assured the mammoth crowd that came to welcome him when traffic was diverted from Abule-Egba to all the inner streets and roads in new Oko-Oba and Abule Egba, that he would fix the roads.

“Your Excellency, as feared by all leaders and residents of new Oko-Oba, many years after the completion of the bridge and all our roads destroyed, no one has come to us, either to assure that something will be done or to repair any of the streets affected.

“Today, streets and roads that were formerly pride and cynosure of all eyes have suddenly become our nightmare and rendered the area so ugly and unattractive to be called a place in Lagos.”