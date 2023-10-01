Abuja Cleric empowers 1,000 pastors, tasks Nigerians with giving back to country

By Luminous Jannamike

In a stirring call to collective action, Dr. Effa Emmanuel, the Senior Pastor of World Royal City Church Abuja, has urged citizens to shift their mindset from taking from Nigeria to giving back to the country.

As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd Independence Day anniversary, he emphasized the significance of mutual accountability among leaders and followers in order to bring about the desired change.

While addressing journalists on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony of the Renaissance Bible College and Seminary in Abuja over the weekend, Dr. Emmanuel posed a question: “Instead of solely focusing on how we can benefit from Nigeria, we should start considering how we can benefit Nigeria. What can we give?”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s youth compared to more established nations, he expressed optimism about the country’s potential,

“Compared to America, Nigeria is still a very young nation at 63 years old. There is hope for us,” he stated.

In addition to advocating for a change in mindset, Dr. Emmanuel underscored the necessity of having a clear vision for the nation.

He called for a roadmap that spans across various timelines, allowing for measurable progress.

“Give us a 10-year vision, a five-year vision, a 20-year vision, a 100-year vision. We need clarity on our destination,” he said.

Transitioning from national issues to religious matters, Dr. Emmanuel, the President of the Pastors Support Network, revealed the empowerment of over 1000 pastors in conjunction with his birthday celebrations.

The Network, which has over 5000 registered pastors, provides education, support, and platforms to pastors, particularly those lacking the resources to disseminate their messages.

Dr. Emmanuel reiterated, “If every pastor who has the means could take a group of pastors and support them, it would create a stronger group.”

Dr. Emmanuel further detailed the mission of the Pastors Support Network.

According to him, the Network aims to provide spiritual, mental, psychological, material, and financial support to ministers of the gospel, forming a united front against adversities.

“Given the spate of death and demonic attacks on the ministers of God, it is expedient that we come together and support each other,” he stated, emphasizing the urgency of solidarity among religious leaders.

Dr. Emmanuel expressed his hope for a united Nigeria, where citizens and leaders work together for the betterment of the country, and pastors form a resilient community to shepherd their flocks amidst challenges.