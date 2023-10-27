Abiodun plans 10,000 affordable houses

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, assured the people of the state that his administration would provide an additional 10,000 affordable houses, and complete all on-going road projects, including the agro-cargo airport, in the next four years.

He also promised to refurbish Primary Healthcare Centres in the 236 Wards in the State.

Governor Abiodun, who spoke at the Town Hall Meeting on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Frameworks, MTEF, and the 2024 Budget for Remo Division, held at the Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, also hinted at the construction of a Dry Port at Kajola and a Logistics Hub at Wasimi in collaboration with the private sector.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said: “We will be fully implementing e-learning programmes in our public schools while continuing with the reconstruction of schools and the provision of furniture. Our government will be collaborating with Lagos State to leverage the blue and red rail lines by investing in their extensions to Ogun State for the efficient transportation of people, goods, and services.

“We believe these will not only increase our ranking in the ease of doing business index but will also create jobs for thousands of our youths and sustain the momentum we have achieved as the industrial capital of Nigeria.”