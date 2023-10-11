Abiodun harps on need to tackle unemployment for sustainable society

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on both the state and federal governments in Nigeria to tackle the high rate of unemployment in the country, in order to build a prosperous and sustainable future for the State as well as the country at large.

Abiodun stated this while declaring open the Ogun State Employment Conference 2023 with the theme, “Addressing Employment and Job Creation in Ogun State: Tapping into Local and Global Opportunities, held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library event centre, Abeokuta.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun added that while unemployment affects all age groups, he noted that youth unemployment is a crisis that must be addressed as a matter of urgency, stressing that this prompted the State government put together the Employment Conference as an avenue to tap into both local and global opportunities to create more employment and provide better livelihoods for our people.

He disclosed that the conference, which was a follow-up to the National Employment conference, will address issues peculiar to Ogun State, being the nation’s industrial capital, with its high youth population and its high migrant population.

Abiodun assured that his administration remains committed to the restructuring and repositioning of the State, to sustain its prime status as the commercial and industrial hub of the nation, emphasising that the conference was the beginning of a journey towards a more prosperous and inclusive Ogun State.

In his remark, the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner Designate, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, said the conference became imperative at this period, due to the global reduction in supply chain and inflation crisis, which has led to massive retrenchment of workers by many companies.

He explained that the present administration’s priority on employment and its importance to economic creation cannot be over-emphasised, appreciating GIZ for their support and partnership with the State government.

Also speaking, the team leader, SKYE project, Dr Betlef Barth, explained that the conference has been designed with specific objectives to create positive change in terms of job creation, to foster comprehensive dynamic employment in Ogun State, and propose policies that would bring about employment and to understand the role of the informal sector.

In his welcome address, the Chairman Conference organising committee and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olu Ola Aikulola, said the theme of the conference should be regarded as a wakeup call to various stakeholders including relevant political groups and organised private sector.

He said that the unemployment rate is becoming very alarming, urging informal youth groups, entrepreneurs and other people to explore every opportunity of the conference.