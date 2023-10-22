Abia PDP: Wabara to face disciplinary committee for endorsing Otti

Adolphus Wabara

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, will face disciplinary committee to be set up by the Abia state chapter of the party over alleged anti party activity.

Wabara stirred trouble when he stated that Gov. Alex Otti, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party ,has earned a second term in office because of the flagging off of the reconstruction of the 6.7km Port Harcourt road in Aba.

Acting Publicity secretary of the party in the State,Elder Amah Abraham,who disclosed this while featuring in a radio programme, in Umuahia, stated that the former senate president will be summoned to explain some statements credited to him in the media.

Abraham assured that the disciplinary committee would be inaugurated during the next PDP State Working Committee ,SWC, meeting,in Umuahia.

He, However, admitted that Wabara was at liberty to make personal statements on governance in the state and the country,but insisted that such expression should not bring damage to the party.

He said; “In a few days’ time, the State Working Committee is meeting; in that meeting, we are setting up a disciplinary committee. Senator Adolphus Wabara has to face the disciplinary committee. He must use the occasion to apologize to the party for making statements that could bring ‘collateral damage’ to the reputation of PDP.”

The publicity secretary promised that Wabara would only be forgiven by the party if he apologizes to the disciplinary committee for his alleged unguarded utterances.

“The claim by the former Senate President that he was misquoted by the media is not acceptable to Abia PDP until he appears before the disciplinary committee to explain himself and offer the necessary apologies.

The party had issued a statement dissociating itself from the BoT chairman’s alleged endorsement of Otti for a second term in office.

It insisted that Wabara did not win his polling unit for the party ,at his hometown, Ohambele community ,in Ukwa East LGA, in the 2023 general election and ought not to make unguarded statements as an elder of the party.