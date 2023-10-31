Abia PDP to Otti: Probe abandoned N10bn P’Harcourt road project

Governor Alex Otti

Abia State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked Governor Alex Otti to set up an independent technical verification panel that will thoroughly investigate his allegation that former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu spent N10 billion on Port Harcourt Road without working on it.

PDP said such a statement represented a new low in the execution of Otti’s agenda of running his government via propaganda and demanded that the panel should include engineers from the federal ministry of works, Otti and Ikpeazu’s administrations as well as certified projects.

Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, said Otti’s statement during last night’s media hangout didn’t present any fact regarding the Port Harcourt-Aba road project that was started by Ikpeazu’s administration.

The PDP said the role of the verification panel would include: “That the Port Harcourt Road was awarded to HARTLAND NIG LTD, at the cost of #9,882,752,246.4 only.

“That the total length of the road awarded for dualization in 2017 is 5.9km and that the Ikpeazu administration implemented a total of 13.5km of drains (representing both sides of the road) along the road through Hartland Construction Company that was awarded the original contract.”