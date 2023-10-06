Abia guber dispute: Tribunal dismisses 4 motions by PDP

By Steve Oko

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia,has struck out two of the motions by the Petitioner, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

The dissmised motions were said to be incompetent.

Some of the issues struck out were attempt by the Petitioners to introduce new issues, and attempt to repeat themselves.

Meanwhile, the panel is still reading its judgment for the determination of the entire petition including the petition by High Chief Ikechi Emenike of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Details later…