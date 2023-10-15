Abia govt not bankrolling my scholarship scheme – Gov Otti

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti has explained that his Foundation and not Abia State Government is bankrolling his free scholarship scheme.

The Governor who made the explanation Saturday in his remark at the 2022 -2023 Alex Otti Scholarship scheme held at the Sacramento Event Centre , Olokoro, Umuahia South, said that he had long commenced the humanitarian gesture over seven years ago, before his emergence as Governor.

He promised to sustain the gesture which according to him, was borne out of his empathy for the indigent youths interested in pursuing their career in education.

According to him, the gesture is his personal contribution towards the enhancement of the future of the youths.

He promised to sustain the gesture as long as God gives him grace, emphasing that life is not about wealth accumulation but positive impacts.

The Governor further said that beneficiaries of the scheme did not need to be highly connected or personally known to him before they qualify, noting that the procedure is easy for any interested persons.

Otti said his major preoccupation was how to assist Abia youths actualise their dreams in life without stress.

He announced an increase in the Alex Otti foundation Scholarship package to beneficiaries from N150,000 to N250,000.

A total of 34 beneficiaries were selected for this year’s edition, thus bringing the numbers of beneficiaries so far to over 200 since the inception of the exercise seven years ago.

The charged beneficiaries not to disappoint but rather put in their best to excel.

Otti further explained that bright but indigent students of Abia origin or those resident in the state were the targets of the scheme.

He thanked the Management Committee of the scheme for its input and for remaining objective to the vision of the Foundation without compromise.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, and the immediate -past Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Mr Chinedu Ekeke, said the selection process was transparent.

He added that the scholarship award was just an arm of the Alex Otti Foundation which has continued to empower Abia citizens.

He thanked the benefactor for giving himself for to serve humanity, adding that the Governor “never plays politics with excellence”.

He urged the beneficiaries to maintain high standard in education, pointing out that the foundation made sure that beneficiaries must come from public tertiary institutions.

In his remarks, the Chairman planning committee and Head , logistics ,Mr Maxell Umesi on behalf of the beneficiaries of the 2023 batch thanked the Governor for giving them the latitude to conduct the selection process transparently.

He said that all beneficiaries were selected based on merit.

Umesi noted that the Foundation had over the years produced about six first class students , adding that the Governor is committed to building a generation of accomplished individuals who would continue to do great in their chosen fields.

He urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the Foundation and state at large.

One of the first class graduates , Mr Kelvin Ikeoha, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Governor Otti for giving them a future through the Foundation and pledged to also give back to society.

He urged other privileged persons to emulate the Governor who he described as a big asset to humanity.