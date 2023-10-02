Abia enrols pensioners on free medical scheme

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Abia State government has enrolled 4,700 pensioners to receive free medical treatment in both primary and secondary health facilities in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, who stated this in Umuahia while speaking on the activities of her ministry, explained that the enrolment came under the state’s Health Insurance scheme.

Okoronkwo further stated that those so far enrolled are pensioners, who, prior to retirement from the civil service, were not above the position of Deputy Director.

The Commissioner had spoken on the efforts of her ministry in revamping certain health facilities in the state, especially the general hospitals at Amachara, Okpuala Ngwa, Umunneato and thje Abayi cottage hospital in Aba.