Abia begins verification of Pensioners

The Abia State Government is embarking on verification of all pensioners in the state.

This is in continuation of the initiative by Dr Alex Otti’s administration to bring all State, Local Government, Parastatals, State-owned Tertiary Institutions workers, including pensioners, into a unified database to help forestall any irregularities in the administration of both Human Resource and Payroll processes in the state.

The State Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, who announced this in a statement released on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, said the verification exercise would commence from October 10, 2023 to October 19, 2023.

According to the statement, “Government in its effort to ensure a seamless Verification for the Pensioners in the State will be conducting the exercise in the 21 Sub Treasuries and 154 electoral wards and home service for infirm Pensioners.

For the exercise, the Pensioners are grouped into three (3) categories.

(i) Pensioners in the State and Local Government,

(ii) Pensioners Overseas/Diaspora and,

(iii) Sick Pensioners.

To this end, the online portal www.abia.live will be open to the pensioners to enable them conduct self-service online from the 3rd of October 2023.

The following documents are required for the verification process.

1) Pension Authority and,

2) Two (2) copies of Pension Verification Printouts.

While Pensioners outside the country are required to do the following:

Upload Pension Authority on www.abia.live, Send valid visa (front and back) as well as active phone number for one (1) minute video call for the virtual verification or email: [email protected].

Furthermore, pensioners who cannot make it to the sub-treasury due to health challenges are requested to contact their NUP EXCOs at the sub-treasury to schedule them for home services or for virtual verification.”

“For enquires and support call 09137770718 or their pension Nigeria Union of Pension executives for assistance.”

It is noted that sick persons shouldn’t be brought to the verification centers.