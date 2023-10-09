9 killed, many injured as armed herders storm two Benue LGs

…Gov Alia condemns attacks, urges youths, traditional rulers to be vigilant

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly murdered no fewer than nine persons in a twin attack on Ayilamo and Mbachohon communities in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs of Benue State respectively.

It was gathered that the marauders who stormed the communities Tuesday night around 10pm also left many with serious injuries.

The account of a source in Ayilamo who spoke on condition of anonymity indicated that the well armed herders started the attack on Logo LGA from Mahanga village at about 10pm.

According to him, “the well armed herdsmen came at about 10pm on Tuesday night. They attacked and killed two persons at the Mobile barracks, situated at Mahanga, near Ayilamo.

“From there, they headed to Ayilamo town and on entering the town, they shot and killed another three persons on the spot.

“Many others sustained various degrees of injury and were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Some of the cases were so serious that today (Wednesday) they were referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.”

He said those confirmed killed in the attack included Ayev Jôgunô, Faiga Mwuese Apefan, Msendoo Tertese, James Mhen Iorliam and Orgbee Mnguerorga.

Meanwhile the attack on Nagi Camp Mbachohon Council Ward of Gwer West LGA which occured at about the same time led to the disappearance of about four persons while some others sustained injuries.

A source in the area disclosed that among those feared dead whose remains had not been seen included Joe Igba, Nyali Akula, Donald Tarvihi and Tyozenda Orkoho.

It was gathered that the affected communities have been deserted with families fleeing to neighbouring communities for safety.

Meanwhile Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the unprovoked attacks on the people assuring that he would not rest until an end was brought to the killings in the state.

The Governor’s reaction was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula which read, “Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has utterly condemned the unprovoked attacks on Ayilamo and Mbachohon communities in Logo and Gwer-West Local Government Areas by suspected armed herders.

“Governor Alia frowns at the nefarious activities of the herders who maim and kill innocent Benue citizens in cold blood for reasons which are difficult to grasp and pin down.

“He said Benue is an agrarian society whose economy is largely based on producing and maintaining crops and farmlands, and we cannot watch our people killed daily on their farmlands and their villages for a cause very unknown to us.

“The Governor who lamented cases of alleged herdsmen attacks on Benue communities leading to loss of lives and property said he will not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.

“While sympathizing with the families of those who lost their loved ones in these attacks, Governor Alia called on security agencies in the state to quickly delve into the depths of the unfortunate situations and apprehend those suspected to be behind such attacks and bring them before the law.

“He so called on traditional rulers and youths in the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious move to the security.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, said she was yet to receive details of the incidents.