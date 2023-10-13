80% of Igbo get their wealth from Tinubu’s legacy in Lagos – Ifeanyi Ubah

The senator representing Anambra south, Ifeanyi Ubah, has said about 80 percent of Igbo people amass their wealth from President Bola Tinubu’s legacy in Lagos state.

Ubah said this after he was officially received into the caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that the Anambra senator dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) yesterday, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of his defection.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter at the plenary yesterday.

Speaking after he was received by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and other officials, Ubah said Tinubu has the capacity to govern Nigeria.

He said Tinubu understands the agonies of Nigerians and has the capacity to provide solutions that address them.

“I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions,” Ubah said.

“Since our president has emerged and I put that challenge to each Igbo man today in Nigeria, 70 percent – 80 percent of them derive their wealth from the legacy that the president has left in Lagos.

“Our president is the politician that understands how it pains and how to console everybody. He has that capacity.

“One of the important things for me to tell our people is the appointment of Engr. Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works for the very first time, irrespective of our very low turnout of votes to him.”

Ubah said he joined APC because he wanted the south-east to align with Tinubu’s administration.

While responding, Ganduje said with the senator’s defection, he is confident that the party would take control of other south-eastern states.

“We will start a revolution, already we have two states in the southeast and with this timber and caliber juggernaut, I think we have found the answer,” Ganduje said.

“We thank you for coming. I describe him as a swing politician because wherever he is, that party wins.

“And we are expecting this swing will swing throughout the southeast, especially to the other three states that don’t belong to APC.”

Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial hub and Tinubu governed the city as governor between 1999 and 2007.