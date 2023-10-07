7-yr-old author, Hadiyyah Azeez, inspires with book on kindness, dreams of Harvard

In a world where ambition knows no age, we often come across young individuals who inspire us with their determination and passion. Hadiyyah O. S. Azeez, a remarkable 7-year-old girl living in Canada, is an inspiring young soul. Her journey is a testament to the fact that age is no barrier when it comes to following one’s dreams.

Hadiyyah’s story begins with her deep-seated passion for helping people thrive. Her inclination towards being a support system to her friends and family was the spark that ignited her creativity. And what did this spark lead to? Her very first book was written in celebration of her 7th birthday.

At an age when most children are just beginning to explore their interests, Hadiyyah became a published author. Her book, ‘Our Class is Our Family,’ is a testament to her innate desire to make a positive impact on the world and help others succeed.

“Our Class is Our Family,” written by the talented 7-year-old author Hadiyyah O. S. Azeez, is a heartwarming tale that teaches kids the power of kindness. Hadiyyah’s book is a touching reminder that even the smallest voices can make a big difference by promoting a kinder and more inclusive world.

What sets Hadiyyah apart is not just her literary accomplishment, but also her unwavering determination to excel in academia. She aspires to attend Harvard University, a prestigious institution known for nurturing some of the world’s brightest minds. Hadiyyah’s goals go hand in hand with her passion for mathematics and creativity. She’s on a mission to enhance her skills in these areas, all while continuing her journey as a young author. Her dedication to both her education and her writing showcases a well-rounded approach to personal growth.

Behind every young prodigy is a strong support system, and in Hadiyyah’s case, her family plays a pivotal role. Her parents, in particular, have been a source of encouragement and guidance. They’ve nurtured her talents and provided the environment she needs to thrive. It’s through their support that Hadiyyah can pursue her dreams with such determination.

Hadiyyah’s journey is a remarkable reminder that passion and dreams know no age limits. Her story is a testament to the power of nurturing young talents, and the role that supportive parents can play in helping their children achieve greatness.

As we look to the future, we can only wonder what other incredible accomplishments lie ahead for this young author and aspiring Harvard student. One thing is certain – Hadiyyah O. S. Azeez is an inspiration to us all, proving that with passion, determination, and the right support, anything is possible.

In this interview, she shares her aspirations, the inspiration behind her book and how her mom supported her vision.

Congratulations on publishing your first book at such a young age! Can you tell us a bit about your book and what inspired you to write it?

Thank you very much. My name is Hadiyyah and I’m 7years old. My book talks about kindness to other people especially among kids.

What inspired me to write this book is to wiliness to teach other people to be kind not because they want a gift but because that’s the right thing to do.

Many young authors look up to you for inspiration. Can you share some of your writing routines or practices that have helped you become a published author?

I grew up to know that I write. For example, I have a gratitude journal where I write daily concerning my activities for the day, I have a diary where I also note important ideas that come to my head.

I started reading at age 4 and apart from my normal school books, I have read about 45 books that I remember to document. This is part of my inspiration to have mine published even though I never knew it would come this early. My book is available on Selar.

Remarkably, you’re working towards improving your Mathematics and creativity skills. What are some of the things you enjoy most about these subjects, and how do they contribute to your goals?

I love mathematics because it helps me become a smart problem-solver. Creativity to me is the way to life and this would help me to achieve my life goals include creating innovative ideas to solve world problems.

You’ve mentioned your desire to attend Harvard University. That’s a wonderful ambition! How do you plan to achieve this dream, and what do you hope to study there?

I strongly believe that getting better by the day in my mathematic skills will open the doors of opportunities for me including getting admitted into Havard University. I have not decided yet what I want to study, I’m still exploring my options.

You’ve expressed a passion for helping people thrive and being a support system for your friends and family. Can you tell us how your parents or other family members have supported and encouraged you in pursuing your goals, especially as a young author and student?

My mum has always supported me in achieving my goals. She has done everything possible including funding, hiring me coaches, and PR.