6th edition of Sheroes Cup kicks off in Abuja

…as Naija Ratels, Edo Queens record first victories

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The 6th edition of the Sheroes Cup, previously known as Flying Officer’s Cup, launched with a display of talent and team bonding at the Aguiyi Ironsi Military Cantonment in Abuja over the weekend.

The opening day on Saturday, October 7, 2023, saw Edo Queens and Naija Ratels record their first victories in an action-packed event graced by top dignitaries, including Onome Ebi, the captain of Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

“The RSDF has solely funded this tournament since it started in 2019. The competition has been living up to the expectation of preparing teams that have gone ahead to win the NWFL premiership as well as done Nigeria proud in the CAF Women’s Champions League participation,” stated Paul Edeh, President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), during the official opening ceremony.

In the day’s first match, former Sheroes Cup Champions Edo Queens thrashed NWFL Premiership debutants, Ekiti Queens 4-1. Edo Queens’ goals came courtesy of Goodness Osigwe, Suliat Abideen, Omotoke Odueke, and Emem Essien, while Seun Fakunle scored Ekiti’s only goal.

Subsequently, Naija Ratels clinched a 2-1 victory over Sunshine Queens in the official opening kick-off of the pre-season tournament, thanks to goals from Augustina Unamba and Bankole Sofiat. Eunice Ezeani netted the consolation goal for Sunshine Queens.

Edeh, who is also the Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA), emphasized the need for enhanced officiating during the tournament and the upcoming season.

He also extended his gratitude to the Chairperson of the NWFL, saying, “We thank the Chairperson of the NWFL for making giant steps in ensuring that women football continuously rises in Nigeria, with the increase of participating clubs in the women premier league from 14 to 16.”

The Chairperson of NWFL, Nkechi Obi, commended the quality of the competition, describing it as a veritable platform for clubs to assess their players ahead of the new season.

She hinted that the NWFL management will soon unveil a welfare package for players in the upcoming season.

Mrs. Faith Irabor, NFF Referees Chairman, assured of the Federation’s commitment to improving the game through quality officiating and ongoing efforts to upgrade Nigerian referees to international best standards.

Coach Haruna Ilerika, Chairman of the Organising Committee and FCT FA Secretary, outlined the format for this year’s competition, stating that all participating teams will first play round-robin games, before the top two clubs engage in a final battle to determine the winners.

The third and fourth clubs will face each other in a third place match.

The only match scheduled for Sunday saw Dannaz Ladies take on Honey Badgers at the Abacha Barracks pitch.

Delta Queens, the defending Champions of the tournament, are absent in the ongoing edition.

Imo Strikers triumphed in the NWFL Championship edition held earlier in 2023