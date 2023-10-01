63rd Independence: Tinubu celebrates anniversary in Aso Villa

Tinubu

—Presidential Guards treat guests to military parade

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu, joined by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday led the nation’s Service Chiefs and other top government officials as well as members of the diplomatic corps among others to mark the country’s 63rd independence anniversary in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event which held in the State House, was not without pomp and ceremony, as guests were treated to a potpourri of military drills, including a silent display, colourful parade and a Presidential change of guards performed by officers and men of the Brigade of Guards.

Highpoints during the no-speech-making ceremony was the signing of the anniversary register by the President.

President Tinubu thereafter proceeded to cut the anniversary cake as well as released the anniversary pigeons to symbolise peace.

Recall that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, had in September hinted that the 2023 independence ceremony will be held in a low keyed fashion

“This year’s celebration is going to be low-keyed, there will be no room for a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations,” he had told reporters.

Akume admonished Nigerians to use the independence anniversary reflect deeply on the unity of the country and the journey ahead.

He assured citizens that better days lie ahead for the country, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Other high profile guests at the ceremony were Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola, president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, Ministers, National Assembly members among others.

The ceremony in Aso Villa was the first independence day celebration under the leadership of President Tinubu. The occasion in the forecourt replaced the regular full military parade, drills and other sundry entertainments which used to hold at the popular Eagle Square in Abuja.

Since 1st of October, 2010 when the anniversary celebration witnessed bomb blasts at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, marked all subsequent anniversaries under his administration in the Forecourt at the Presidential Villa.

But former President Muhammadu Buhari administration broke the jinx by marking the 58th Independence Anniversary at the Eagles Square, Abuja.