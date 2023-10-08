63rd anniversary: Nigerians in U.S honour MohBad at independence carnival

Nigerians in the U.S. gathered for the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary carnival on Saturday in New York observed a minute’s silence in tribute to the late Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Illerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

Recall that the deceased had been slated to perform at the carnival on his first visit to the U.S.

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), the organisers of the carnival greatly mourn the death of the artists.

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, in his address at the carnival, prayed God to grant MohBad’s soul eternal rest.

The envoy welcomed friends and well-wishers of the country who had come to celebrate with Nigerians.

He expressed the hope that the carnival would motivate them to visit Nigeria.

He said the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York had earlier held its first-ever flag-raising at the Bowling Green Arena as part of activities for the anniversary.