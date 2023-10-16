51 govt’s vehicles among 4,615 involved in road accidents — Report

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 51 government vehicles were among a total number of 4,615 involved in road accidents across the country between April and June 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The figure represented an increase of 12.70 per cent in comparison with the previous quarter’s record of 4,095.

The NBS made this known in its road transport data for Q2 2023 published on Monday.

It also revealed that the number of road traffic accidents in the quarter under review rose to 2,967, as against 2,733 in the previous quarter.

“The total number of road traffic crashes in Q2 2023 was 2,967, indicating an increase of 8.56% from the previous quarter which recorded 2,733 and a 9.60% fall from 3,282 in Q2 2022,” the Bureau stated.

“Of all crashes, serious cases stood top in Q2 2023 with 1919 compared to fatal and minor cases with 756 and 292 respectively. In addition, the three categories of cases increased in the review quarter relative to the preceding quarter.”

The NBS disclosed that 1,120 males and 289 females died from the accidents that occurred across the roads.

It also noted that the North-Central region recorded the highest number of road crashes with 980, while the South-West and South-East followed with 795 and 158 accidents respectively.

“A total of 1,120 males were killed in Q2 2023, accounting for 79.48% of 1,409 persons killed, compared to 289 (20.51%) females killed,” NBS said.

“Also, a total of 6,430 males were injured during the period, indicating 76.76% of 8,377 injured persons compared to 1,947 (23.24%) females injured.

“A total of 4,615 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q2 2023, higher compared to the previous quarter which recorded 4,095, indicating an increase of 12.70%.

“The North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes in Q2 2023 with 980, followed by the South-West with 795, while the South-East had the least with 158.

“Similarly, the North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 3,036, followed by the South-West with 2,104, while the South-East recorded the least with 451.”

Revealing the categories of vehicles involved, NBS said 1,374 cars were recorded in the accidents as the highest, followed by 946 motorcycles and 847 mini-buses.

It went further to state that 51 government vehicles were involved in the accidents, with private and commercial vehicles sharing 1,486 and 3,078 respectively.

No diplomat’s vehicle was involved in any sort of crash in the quarter under the review.