450 from 25,234 graduands bag First Class in UNILORIN combined convocation ceremonies 

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

About 450 will graduate with First Class out of 25,234 graduates in the University of Ilorin combined sessions of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 convocation ceremonies.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Wahab Egbewole who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin, as part of activities to herald the convocation ceremonies also said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will inaugurate fifteen projects during the period.

He said the projects to be commissioned by President Tinubu includes the Chemical Engineering building, Clinical Sciences building, Main Campus-UITH link road, NOC – Faculty of Law link road among others.

On First Class graduands, he hinted that 450 students had first class in the two academic sessions of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 .

Prof Egbewole giving the breakdown said that 211 and 239 bagged first class degrees respectively in the two sessions.

According to him, “It is gratifying to declare here that we shall be convoking a total of 25,234 during the 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies.

“We have 14,477 students for the convocation ceremonies in the 2020/2021 academic session who will be convoking. On the other hand, we shall be graduating 10,757 for the 38th convocation ceremonies who are for the 2021/2022 academic session.

“In the first degree/diploma category of the 37th convocation ceremonies 4,143 second class (upper division), 6,570 second class (lower division), 1,742 third class and 30 pass.

“The 37th convocation ceremonies also include 151 MBBS graduands, 73 nursing graduands, 18 optometry graduands, 43 vet medicine graduands and 12 graduands with division and 27 graduands with pass in pharmacy.”

He added that in “summary the university will be graduating 13,020 for first degrees/diplomas.

“In the first degree/diploma category of the 38th convocation ceremonies, we have 3,406 second class (upper division), 4,691 second class (lower division), 961 third class and 21 pass.

“Thus, we have 9,684 graduands with distinction in the first degrees/diplomas category. Furthermore, the total number of higher degrees to be awarded at the 3rd convocation ceremonies is 1,073. Out of this figure, there are 60 postgraduate diplomas, 605 masters, 211 MBA/MPA/MILR/MGIS/MPH/MHPMs and 191 PhDs.”

Professor Egbewole also noted that the university has entered into an agreement with a consortium on the provision of a train line to reduce transportation challenges facing staff and students within the academic community.

He said the university management is working hard to make the vision a reality.

The vice Chancellor also expressed joy for the landmark achievements recorded by staff and students in the areas of research, and sports among others

He noted that the university has completed about twelve community development projects to strengthen its bond with the host communities.

Professor Egbewole said the university would continue to work towards achieving better academic excellence despite inadequate resources.