4,000 youths gather at RCCG Youth Convention’s career fair

Thousands of youths from all corners of the globe recently gathered at the Redemption City, Ogun State, for a career fair targeted at promoting Sustainable Development Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

The three-day fair, organised by the Employment Bureau of the National Young Adults and Youth Affairs of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, as part of this year’s International Youth Convention of the church, attracted over 4,000 attendees, showcasing the youth’s eagerness to explore employment opportunities and develop their careers.

Present at the career fair were distinguished HR professionals representing various renowned organisations in Nigeria, offering invaluable one-on-one CV review and career counseling sessions to eager job seekers.

The fair not only provided a platform for job seekers to enhance their employability, but also fostered connections between future talents and potential employers, with some participants returning with immediate employment offers.

A highlight of the event was a motivational talk delivered by the Chairman, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, Ogun State Branch, Engr. Sean Olabode Badiru.

In his address titled ‘Maximising Employability’, Badiru shared valuable insights and strategies for job seekers to excel in the competitive job market.

An elected Governing Council member of CIPM, Mr. Adeyemi Ajayi, also addressed participants, elucidating the expectations recruiters have from potential candidates.

The career fair coordinated by Intercontinental Youth Pastor, RCCG, Pastor Belemina Obunge, and the National Youth Pastor, RCCG, Nigeria, Pastor Sola Owoeye, both of whom were instrumental to the establishment of the Employment Bureau, held in partnership with Blakskill, Bankly, and the CIPM Ogun State Branch, among other organisations.