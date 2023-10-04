4-year-old leukaemia patient seeks N5m for chemotherapy

By Chioma Obinna

The family of four-year-old Mirabel Ilemoh, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblasti leukemia is desperately seeking N5, 914,610 million for treatment.

According to medical experts, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

It is the most common childhood cancer. It occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA.

Through a non-profit organisation, Gifting Volunteer Network (GVN), the family called on the public to save their daughter.

Narrating Mirabel’s plight, the president of GVN, Mr. Belele David said Mirabel’s case was among the many critical cases his organisation has helped through public intervention.

According to a medical report from Irrua Specialist Hospital, Benin Edo State, Mirabel was diagnosed on May 28th, 2023 with the disease.

The patient’s mother, Mrs Gloria Ilemoh said Mirabel is the first of two children and has been in a sick bed for months. “It hurts to see your child suffer, and you can’t help. I and my husband have the wherewithal to pay for the medical bill.

“My husband earns N27,000 as a salesman in a company and his salary cannot take care of the family talkless for the cost of the treatment. We’re using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians for assistance through the Gifting Volunteer Network.”

Gloria appealed to Nigerians to save her daughter from cancer of the bone and blood.

Continuing, the President of GVN, said: “Mirabel is one of the many cases we have handled over the years. This little girl is suffering and needs urgent help.”

“As an organisation that provides visibility for needy patients in critical condition, we try to build a personal and trusted bond between patients and donors while ensuring complete transparency.”

GVN appealed to the public to save little Mirabel, assuring the general public of transparency and accountability.

If you are touched by Mirabel’s plight please send your donations to Acct number: 0834080086, Acct Name: Ilemoh Ochuwa Mirabel, Bank: GTB or call 08169230042