4 students of Nasarawa State University abducted

Nasarawa State University Kefffi

By David Odama

LAFIA—Four Students of the Nasarawa State University, NSUK, Keffi, have been reportedly abducted by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, in Angwan Ka’are, a community in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

The students, who were said to have been kidnapped outside the university campus at 10.30pm, Monday, include Rahila Hanya – SLT 100 Level, Josephine Gershon a Computer Science 100 Level, Rosemary Samuel of Business Administration 100 Level and Goodness Samuel of the department of Geography 100 also Level.

Speaking when contacted, the University Head of Information and Protocol, Abraham Ekpo said the university authority was aware of the incident, adding that the university internal security was working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the release of the students.

Also confirming the abduction, the Nasarawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel “The police in collaboration with the military, responded accordingly when a distress call was received and commenced combing the area and are still on the trail of the abductors”

He said the Commissioner of Police had ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt