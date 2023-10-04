4-months withheld salary: NAAT rejects FG’s condition for payment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT has rejected the Federal Government’s condition for the payment of four months out of the eight months withheld salary.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had approved for the payment of four months’ salary and a waiver for the staff of tertiary institutions on the ‘No Work, No Pay, policy invoked by the government during the eight month strike embarked upon by the university-based unions.

Reacting to the conditions attached to the payment, NAAT in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma said:

“It is important to make this press release given the recent statement credited to Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the effect that the President has granted a partial waiver to the staff of tertiary institutions based on the principles of the presidential prerogative of mercy, subject to Federal Ministry of Education and that of Labour & Employment developing a Document of Understanding (DoU) before payment of the withheld salaries can be affected, as widely reported by both electronic and print media.

“The attention of the leadership of our great Union, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has been drawn to this development which we consider as a matter of great concern and worrisome.

“While we want to commend the President for his magnanimity in granting the partial waiver, we view the condition of DoU as draconian and undermines our Fundamental Human Right to freedom of expression and association guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“Hence, NAAT rejects in its entirety the idea of DoU as a pre-condition for payment of the withheld salaries of our members.

“Furthermore, we use this medium to appeal to Mr. President to rescind his decision and approve unconditional payment of the withheld salaries immediately.

“It must be noted that the work loss as a result of the strike action has since been covered through extra work hours and students graduated, currently undertaking their mandatory National Youth Service programme as a result, nothing has been lost

“NAAT wishes to call on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and ensure payment of our withheld salaries in full for a sustainable industrial harmony.”