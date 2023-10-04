4 escape death in Bayelsa road crash

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Four supporters of People Democratic Party, PDP, narrowly escaped death, after their vehicle was involved in a ghastly motor accident

Sources told Vanguard that the vehicle conveying them, a Toyota Camry, rammed into the rear of a stationery 911 truck, along the Ofoni stretch of the Sagbama-Ekeremor road in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that they were on their way to join the governorship campaigns in Ekeremor Constituency III.

The Toyota Camry they were travelling in was badly damaged, while the occupants were rushed to the hospital by sympathisers.

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri of the state has expressed gratitude to God for saving their lives.

Speaking through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, during a visit to the accident victims at a private hospital in Yenagoa, Diri described their survival as God’s miracle and abiding grace upon his administration.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Doubara Atasi, noted that the governor also commended the hospital management and staff for giving the desired attention to the victims.