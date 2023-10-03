375 households in Mushin community get gas in exchange for trash

By Esther Onyegbula & Okonkwo Kamsi

In a deliberate effort to curb environmental challenges especially flooding that constantly threatens human living conditions and livelihood Smart Gas recently launched its Trash For Gas Campaign in Odiolowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area in Mushin area of Lagos.

The campaign according to organisers is to ensure that people living in slums stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage that can cause devastating impact of flooding in the rainy seasons.

Speaking at the event, the CEO Smart Gas, Dr Yinka Opeke said: “The trash to gas campaign is to promote the use of cooking gas as a safer alternative to kerosene, firewood and charcoal.

“We are educating you on the importance of living in a cleaner and healthier environment.

“The use of firewood and charcoal for cooking, not only impacts our environment negatively due to the emissions; but also your health because of the smoke inhaled mostly by women and children.

Explaining further, Dr Opeke said: “This trash for gas campaign further reinforces our focus as a company and the practical steps that we take in supporting our operations. The Trash for Gas campaign addresses these challenges because we will be exchanging your trash for our cylinder and gas thereby leaving you with a healthier and cleaner neighbourhood.

“There is need for aggressive enlightenment campaigns and advocacy to educate people on the benefit of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

“This event is a wake-up call for everyone, to see the damage that we’re exposing ourselves to by littering our environments with trash and using firewood and charcoal.”

According to Hon Rasaq Ajala, Chairman Odiolowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, the essence of the initiative is to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment by promoting sanitation in our community.”

“Also, the event is to encourage our people to adopt green energy instead of using charcoal or firewood for their cooking and also to empower the beneficiaries with gas cylinders filled with gas.

“The trash to gas campaign is another way to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.”

The council boss also commended Smart Gas for choosing Odiolowo/Ojuwoye community for the project, particularly now that the government has removed fuel subsidy.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of free gas cylinders to over three hundred and seventy-five residents in Odiolowo/Ojuwoye community in exchange for their trash.