3 dead, 1 Injured in A’Ibom road crash

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – THREE persons have been confirmed dead and one injured in a road accident that happened along Itu – Uyo Road Saturday in Akwa Ibom state.

Paul James, in charge of Public Enlightenment, Akwa Ibom State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in a statement on the tragedy said the dead include two females and a male with another female who survived with injuries.

James’ statement noted that the, “Fatal crash Saturday occured along Itu – Uyo Road at about 0555hrs, involving a Mack Truck with registration number KMM412XA and a Tricycle (Keke) with registration number ETN815WR.

“Three female and One male, all adults were involved, and two out of the three females and one male were confirmed dead while one of the females sustained an injury

“As the report of the incident was received, FRSC operatives moved over swiftly. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured was moved to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention, and the deceased was deposited at a morgue.

“As to cause of the crash, the causal factors gathered were speeding by the tricyclist and inadequate lighting from both vehicles to enable clear visibility. After the immediate evacuation of victims, the road was cleared of the wreckage to enable free-flow of traffic.”

Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of FRSC, Matthew Olonisaye, urged road users to be, “Extremely cautious about the foggy weather while using the roads during early hours of the day due to poor visibility.

“The incident could have been avoided if the people had taken into cognisance safety precautions, and not giving to abuse of the privileges of having good road without adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

“The Sector Commander is sternly warning all road users against all such negligent attitudes that undermine the safety of all road users as any life lost cannot be recovered.”

Olonisaye described Saturday’s fatality as rather unfortunate, commiserating with families of the deceased while wishing the injured quick recovery.