3 corps members to repeat service year in Sokoto, 3 get extension

No fewer than three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), are to repeat service year and three others have their service periods extended for abscondment and misconduct.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, disclosed this at the passing out parade of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members on Thursday at the Wamakko permanent orientation camp.

Yakubu-Yaro maintained that NYSC iwas a scheme of reward and punishment, stressing that the scheme had zero-tolerance for truancy, and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

He stated that out of 527 corps members who passed out, a male and female have been shortlisted for the ‘Sultan of Sokoto Meritorious Award’ for their outstanding contributions to the development of the state during their service year.

Yakubu-Yro further said that the scheme posted a high number of corps members to schools to teach as well as medical personnel to the rural areas where they were mostly needed.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme wherever they found themselves.

He advised them to maximally utilise the gain of the skills acquired during the service year, stressing that white collar jobs were not easy to find these days.

Yakubu-Yaro enjoined them not to undertake night journeys as it was always dangerous to do so.

He said, ” if night meets them in the process of their journey they should look for military barracks or nearest police station to stay before continuing the journey back to their respective communities.”

The NYSC boss thanked Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State for sustaining the corps members’ monthly allowance, which he said had helped many of them..

He also thanked the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for his benevolence, saying, ” he has been giving awards to the two best corps members of every batch.”