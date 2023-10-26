26 countries ask Cyprus to assist Israel, Gaza evacuations

Palestinians carrying their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes, on October 13, 2023. Israel has called for the immediate relocation of 1.1 million people in Gaza amid its massive bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’s attacks, with the United Nations warning of “devastating” consequences. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Twenty-six countries have requested Cyprus’ assistance in repatriating their nationals from both Israel and the Gaza Strip, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, spokesman for the government of Cyprus, said on Monday.

“We are responding to the best of our abilities,” Letymbiotis said.

Earlier on Monday, Cyprus’ National Council examined the situation in the region and possible developments that could affect Cyprus.

Cyprus has activated a national emergency plan and mobilised government services and non-governmental organisations to provide assistance to thousands of people who are expected to arrive in Cyprus.

Portugal, the United Kingdom and Denmark have already evacuated aboard military transport planes from Tel Aviv to Cyprus around 600 people, of whom 447 have already departed from Cyprus on commercial flights.

Cypriot authorities have also provided assistance to another 2,500 people, mostly Israelis, who arrived on commercial flights.

The number of people arriving aboard commercial flights has dropped sharply, as TUS Airways and Cyprus Airways have suspended their flights to and from Tel Aviv since the end of the previous week, citing security considerations.

“We are following the developments closely, and we expect the next few days to be critical,” Letymbiotis said.

He added that the president of Cyprus would raise the issue at an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on Tuesday, with an emphasis on the need to protect civilians.

NAN