22 shot dead in fighting in Israel with Hamas

Palestinian men carry a victim following an Israeli air strike at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at “war” with Palestinian militant group Hamas after barrages of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

Twenty-two people have been shot dead in Israel so far in fighting with Palestinian militants on Saturday, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said in a statement.

“As of 13:00 (1000 GMT), Magen David Adom teams have pronounced 22 victims deceased. They have also treated hundreds of further victims,” the statement said.