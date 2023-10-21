21 years after: Army won’t allow repeat of bomb explosion — COAS

….Clears unexploded bombs at Ikeja cantonment

By Evelyn Usman & Efe Onodjae

TWENTY-ONE years after the Ikeja Cantonment bomb explosion, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, declared that the Nigerian Army will not allow a repeat of the January 28, 2002, incidence in any of its contonments.

While flagging off ‘Exercise Clean Sweep’ to clear remnants of the unexploded bombs at the cantonment, the COAS said the exercise would involve the mobilisation of engineers’ plants and other necessary equipment.

Flagging off the exercise at the Ikeja Cantonment, Gen. Lagbaja said lessons were learned from the January 28, 2002, tragedy adding that the Army had resolved not to allow a repeat of such in any of its cantonments again.

Lagbaja said: “21 years later, the losses we suffered are still fresh in our memories. In the aftermath of the blast, lives were lost, properties were destroyed, blame was assigned, inquiries were made, and lessons were learned

“The initial clearance operation ensured some degree of safety in the Ikeja Cantonment and its surroundings. However, the recent discovery of some Unexploded Explosive Ordnance at the site of the 2002 blast raised the need for the Nigerian Army to carry out a follow-up clearance exercise in Ikeja Cantonment and its surroundings.

“The clearance exercise codenamed ‘ Exercise Clean Sweep’ will be held from October 10 to December 10, 2023. There will also be movements and disposal of recovered Unexploded Explosive Ordnance from Ikeja Cantonment to the Nigerian Army Range at Ajilete in Ogun State during this exercise.”

Highlighting the objectives of the exercise, he said: “I must state that exercises of this nature are time and resource-consuming and it has taken this long to finalise the clearance operation, not because of a lack of will but because it requires long-term planning and the acquisition of relevant expertise and equipment.”

Speaking on the mode of operation, the Commander, Corps of Engineers of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Philip Eromosele disclosed that 105 truckloads of Unexploded Explosive Ordnance were recovered during an initial clearance operation carried out by the Nigerian Army Engineers, alongside other stakeholders.

Eromosele said: “The Exercise Clean Sweep is organized in four phases, including Mobilization, Vegetation clearance, Search/Recovery/Disposal, and Demobilization. In line with the COAS directive, we will employ modern Explosive Ordnance Devices, EOD technology and professional tactics, techniques and procedures to ensure the safety of lives and property in carrying out this task.”