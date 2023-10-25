2024 Olympic Qualifier: Young striker Ajakaye ‘cherishes’ Super Falcons debut

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Delta Queens striker, Opeyemi Ajakaye has expressed gratitude to God and is delighted to make her senior debut for the national team.

The youngstar, who has represented Nigeria at the U-17 and U-20 levels, made her Super Falcons debut when she replaced star striker Asisat Oshoala in the closing stages of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Excited to make her senior debut, Ajakaye wrote on her social media handle: “Happy to have earned my first senior cap for Nigeria @NGSuperFalcons. I appreciate everyone for the support since my youth ranks. Wearing the Nigerian colours will always be cherished in my heart. My future is in God’s hands. Let’s get the job done next week in Abuja.”

Happy to have earned my 1st senior cap for Nigeria @NGSuper_Falcons .

I appreciate everyone for the support since my youth ranks. Wearing the Nigeria colours will always be cherished in my heart.

My future is in God’s hands.

Let’s get the job done next week in Abuja. 🇳🇬🙏🏿⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3LLDBw9Tby — Ajakaye Opeyemi ⚽️ (@ajakaye_20) October 25, 2023

The hosts took the lead through Birkie Amare’s strike in the sixth minute but Rasheedat Ajibade scored a superb long range strike in the 52nd minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 1st leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifier 2nd round fixture against Ethiopia.

Both teams will compete at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, 31st October 2023 for the second leg.

The team that emerges victorious on aggregate will progress to face the winner of the qualifying fixture between Cameroon and Uganda to book a place in the final qualification round.