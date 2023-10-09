2024 guber: Group drum support for Edo central candidacy

By Prince Okafor

Ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election, Esan leaders has appealed

to stakeholders from Edo South and North to support the governorship aspirations of Edo Central.

The group led by Major Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe Rtd, gathered in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government of Edo State, making the appeal to their counterparts from Edo South and North.

Their plea was for both southern and northern senatorial districts to support the aspirations of Edo Central.

Esekhaigbe stated that Edo Central has consistently backed both Edo North and South in the past, and now it’s only fair for this support to be reciprocated.

He said: “We are appealing, not asserting entitlement, to our brothers and sisters from Edo South and North to back our quest to produce the next governor of Edo State in 2024.

“We possess the capacity, competence, and experience to lead Edo State to greater heights.”

Prince Emmanuel Odigie echoed this sentiment, highlighting the confidence of Edo Central’s leadership in their counterparts’ sense of unity, fairness, and equity.

He stressed that Edo State stands on an unbreakable tripod, and the choice of the next governor should reflect these principles.

The leaders acknowledged the numerous qualified aspirants in the race and reached a consensus on the need to limit the number of Edo Central aspirants to three.

This according to them will pave way for a final selection process leading to a single aspirant for the party primary election.

Their appeal isn’t rooted in self-entitlement, but rather in the belief that no senatorial district can produce a governor independently.

While recognizing that there’s no zoning in the APC constitution, they maintain that the spirit of unity, peaceful coexistence, inclusion, and love should guide their collective effort to gain the desired support.

In closing, the leaders committed to ongoing outreach efforts to stakeholders from Edo South and North, seeking their endorsement for Edo Central’s gubernatorial aspirations.