200 vulnerable households get food aid in Abuja community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

To cushion the effects of the economic hardship, 200 households in the Ruga community of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja have been supplied with basic food items to enable them to provide wholesome meals to their members.

The households were provided with items that included rice, spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, seasoning cubes, salt etc by an organization, the Initiative for the Alleviation of Vulnerable Persons from Poverty, IAVPP.

Explaining the rationale for the gesture, the Executive Director, of IAVPP, Juliana Okoro said the organization also known as Action for the Vulnerable works with vulnerable communities in Nigeria to end extreme poverty because, “We believe poverty is one of the root causes of crime, violence, sicknesses, poor education, discrimination, and death, which is prevalent in developing countries such as Nigeria.

“We aim to aid the vulnerable – men, women, and children to achieve their full potential, live productive lives and make an impact in the world. We aspire to eliminate the injustice of poverty and give the vulnerable a chance at living. In line with this, we have partnered with Beacon Consulting, DME Group and

Womenovate to execute a Food Drive in Ruga Community, Abuja.

“The food drive will feed at least 200 households in the community to cushion the effect of the economy in recent months. Items donated include rice, spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, maggi, salt etc. In the past, IAVPP has visited four communities around the FCT and distributed over 950 relief materials to aid the underserved. Our mission is to keep doing this and empower people and communities with the resources to enable them to live better lives and end extreme poverty.

“The primary objective of a food drive is to provide essential sustenance to those in need within the community, addressing food insecurity and alleviating hunger. By distributing food to 200 households, the drive aims to ensure that vulnerable families have access to nutritious meals and can meet their basic nutritional requirements. This charitable effort not only offers immediate relief but also fosters a

sense of community, empathy, and support, helping to create a stronger, more compassionate society that takes care of its most vulnerable members.”

She added, “There is a high prevalence of hunger in Nigeria, according to the UN, 25 million Nigerians are at risk of facing hunger and this is a projected increase from the estimated 17 million people currently at risk of food insecurity. There is an urgent need to take immediate action. World Food Day which was celebrated on October 16th, calls attention to the critical issues of global hunger.

“By organizing this food drive during this time, we aim to emphasize that our actions, no matter how small, contribute to the global efforts to achieve Zero Hunger. Our goal is not only to address immediate needs within our community but also to emphasize our commitment to the broader vision of achieving Zero Hunger globally.”

However, the Chairperson of IAVPP, Juliet Odogwu noted, “The issue of food security and access to nutritious meals remains an escalating concern in many communities in Nigeria. With our mission deeply rooted in eradicating hunger, Action For the Vulnerable is commemorating World Food Day in a meaningful way by launching a Food Drive project in the Ruga Community. I believe it is our collective obligation to contribute to underserved communities around us and ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.”