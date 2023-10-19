200 participants to compete for honours at Alake golf tournament

No fewer than 200 participants will compete at this year’s Alake Golf Tournament, sponsored by Oando Plc.

According to a statement by Steve Oma-Ofozor, the Media Officer, the tournament will run from Oct. 26 and to Oct. 28 at Abeokuta Golf Club, Oke Mosan, Ogun.

The tournament, which has held for 10 consecutive times, is put together in honour of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

“The Oando brand believes that sport in general is a powerful instrument that can foster national unity and drive positive change.

“As the country continues its journey of social cohesion and national reconciliation, communities can benefit a lot of positive attributes through sportsmanship.

“The 2023 Alake Golf Tournament promises to celebrate unity and camaraderie, welcoming around 200 participants, including skilled and amateur golfers nationwide,” said the statement.

The event will tee-off on Oct. 26 with the Caddies’ Competition, followed by the Professionals’ Competition on Oct. 27, and the Amateurs’ event will take place on Oct. 28. (NAN)