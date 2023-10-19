19 PDP councillors defect to APC in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

In Kaduna State, 19 Councillors from across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and called on their supporters to rally around Governor Uba Sani.

The Organising Secretary, Alhaji Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, said at the ceremony in Kaduna on Tuesday, that it was heartwarming to witness the declaration by the elected councillors from various wards in the 23 Local Government Areas and their supporters.

He assured that the APC would carry everybody along and being the good man he is, Governor Uba Sani will transform Kaduna State by God’s grace for all to enjoy.

Speaking on behalf of the Councillors , Hon.Ishaku Ishaya Duchi from Yelwa Ward of Chikun Local Government Area, said they were happy with the policies of the Uba Sani administration in making life much better for the people of Kaduna State.

He said the Governor ‘s action of reducing school fees in the state University and in other state owned higher institutions, the massive employment of youth into the Kaduna State Vigilante Services (KADVIS),the free distribution of foodstuff and other palliatives like end of month allowances to the youth amd other indigent members of the society , have impacted positively on the lives of Kaduna people.

“These and other reasons have made decided to join forces with Governor Uba Sani so that together, we shall bring growth and development to our various wards. Besides, our people elected us so that we shall ensure the progress of our localities and Kaduna State in general,” he said.

He said the Councillors were appealing to the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, Hon. Isa Ashiru to jettison the idea of going to court and throw his weight behind Uba Sani, for the overall development of the state.

Similarly, a community leader,, Chief Dominic Aso-Oge said he decamped to the APC because he was not recognised by the PDP despite working hard for the party and mobilising all.his people to work for the PDP

Chief Dominic who is the . Ejekote of Idoma, said they have resolved to support Governor Uba Sani and the APC, and commended Alhaii Yakubu Lere, a chieftain of the APC, for leading them to embrace the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State .