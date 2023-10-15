15-point Agreement: FG, Labour meeting holds next Tuesday

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The meeting between the Federal Government and Organised Labour to discuss the progress made in the 15-point Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, that led to the suspension of a planned indefinite strike from October 3, scheduled for yesterday, has been postponed.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the Office of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Vanguard gathered, was postponed because of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, yesterday.

Vanguard source informed that the meeting has been shifted to Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

According to the source, “the meeting did not hold. It has been postponed. It was postponed because of the FEC meeting today (yesterday). Government representatives said they forget that today (yesterday) was FEC meeting. The meeting will now hold next week Tuesday.”

Recall that the signing of a 15 point MoU with Labour by the government led to the suspension of the planned strike on Oct 3 strike over what Labour described as mass excruciating suffering in the country because of the removal of subsidy on petrol and floating of the foreign exchange by the federal government .