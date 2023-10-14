14-year-old wins N1m TVC school debate prize

By Elizabeth Osayande

A 14-year-old student of Al-hikman University International School, Ilorin, Kwara State, Miss Hikmah Abdulkareem Abimbola, on Saturday, won one million as the overall winner of the Television Continental Women Network, TVCWN senior secondary school female debate competition.

The competition themed: “Raising the generation of young girls in a technologically advanced world,” saw the SS2 winner out of five finalists, selected from over 200 applications, spoke on these topics: “Who should control social media among children, government or parent? and Is AI a threat or not to society?

While Abimbola also took home, a tablet and a goody bag, Virginia Glory Kalu, of Ransome Kuti Memorial College, Lagos, came second position, and got a N500,000 cash prize, with a tablet, and a goody bag. Bliss Ejiofor of Eternal King Comprehensive College, Lagos came third position with N300,000, a tablet, and a goody bag.

The two other contestants, Owoeye Praise of Laurels International School and Ashipa Emmanuella, from Phoebestar Royalty School, Oshogbo, Osun State, also got N100,000 each, tablets and goody bags.

Expressing happiness, over her win at the TVCWN female secondary school debate, under the leadership of Emem Ime Okwoche, Abimbola stated that her determination made her believe that she could emerge tops in the competition.

“I am 14 years old, and in SS 2 Science class. I write novels. Most people think that since I write novels, I ought to be in Science class. However, I prefer Sciences because I want to be a surgeon.

On winning the coveted 11 million cash prize, she explained: “The day I found out I made it to the top five finalists, I couldn’t sleep. I would wake up at 4 a.m. and be thinking about the debate. But, I had the determination to win, and I knew I could do it. I had trust in myself and I did it. I feel happy winning today, and I will advise other students to believe in themselves.”

Speaking of TVC’s commitment towards education, especially that of the girl child the CEO/MD, TVC, Andrew Hanlon, represented by the Director, People Culture Experience and Operations, Kemi Shonubi, stated that building the potential of the girl child was one of the core mandates of the company.

Hanlon who listed values the firm upholds that included: leadership and networking opportunities, mentoring, fair representation, and work-life integration, explained that: “At TVC Communications, we are deeply committed to creating a platform that serves as a sturdy foundation for the younger generation.

“It is also our commitment to initiatives like the TVC Women’s Network and events like today’s debate competition is rooted in our belief in the potential of the girl child. It is also about building a better world, one step at a time.”

TVC MD who described the five finalists of the TVCWN female senior secondary school debate, as champions, noted that their participation has opened several opportunities, including having them been inducted into the TVC family.

“By your participation as finalists, you are all automatically inducted into the TVC Communications family with opportunities awaiting you in our Internship program. Detailed information will be shared with you shortly. A resounding congratulations to our Winner Hikmah. Your journey is only just beginning.

“I also want to thank everyone including our sponsors: Union Bank, Exam Padi, Radisson, Yemi Legend, Lasena, Genwenna Events, Goddis Apartment, Golden Penny, Avarez, Soughtout Kitchen, ARIYA foods, Motaje kitchen, Global T-shirt factory, Rewired Africa Network and Shuttlers.”