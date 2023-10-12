104 students bag scholarship worth N100m in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

No fewer than 104 indigent students from different parts of the country, weekend benefited from the scholarship scheme powered by a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Gideon and Joy life and Leadership Foundation in the State.

The students who were drawn from both Secondary and Tertiary categories expressed joy and happiness over the benevolence of their benefactor even as they pledged to utilise the gesture for the of the betterment of the society.

Speaking during the 2023 Scholarship Award Ceremony powered by the NGO at Amaeze community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the Founder and Initiator of Scholarship Scheme, Dr. Gideon Chidiebere Osi who stated that quality education was the fastest solution to community development, insecurity and poverty eradication added that education was the only equaliser between the children of the rich and the poor.

According to him, Well for us, we have been doing this for many years now. Education is what oxygen is to the body. We are here to investment for the future. These children were selected based on merit irrespective of who they are. Education has a way of reducing crime and criminality in the society.

“IIf you want to enjoy genuine peace, you need to invest in other people’s children. We have 104 students in Secondary and Tertiary institution benefitting from this scheme today.”

In his remarks, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State appreciated the Founder of the NGO for initiating the scholarship scheme for indigent and vulnerable students in the society.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Grace Umezurike, the Governor called on the beneficiaries to make proper use of the scholarship given to them to pursue their educational career as they are ambassadors of their respective families, communities and States.

“What is surprising me about this scholarship is that, it is not only for Ebonyi indigenes but for Nigerian citizens in different parts of the country.”

In their separate remarks, some of the beneficiaries of the Scheme, Miss Prudence Okoro, Uche God’s power and Shehu Muhammad promised to utilize their scholarship judiciously to better their community and the nation at large.