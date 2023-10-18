$100M Lagos film city project: Sanwo-Olu flags-off construction in Epe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, performed the groundbreaking for the development of the Lagos Film City on 100 hectares of land, located at Ketu-Ejirin in the Epe area of the state which is expected to cost $100 million.

Speaking at the legacy project, Sanwo-Olu said, “This momentous and historic occasion marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a thriving and vibrant film industry that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also contribute to the economic growth and cultural development of our beloved state.

“Today, we embark on a journey that will redefine the landscape of the film industry in Lagos State. As we break the ground for this $100 million film city covering a land area of 100 hectares of land which will be executed on the Private Public Partnership model.

“We are laying the foundation for a creative hub that will serve as a catalyst for innovation, talent discovery, and storytelling excellence.

“This film city will be a testament to our commitment to nurturing the arts and supporting the dreams of aspiring filmmakers, actors, and technicians.”

The governor said that the film industry has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together, adding that it has the ability to inspire, entertain, and educate.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Through the magic of cinema, we can showcase the rich cultural heritage of Lagos State, tell stories that reflect our shared experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities.

“This film city will serve as a canvas for these stories, providing a platform for our talented artists to shine on both local and global stages.

“The first Film City in Lagos State will create numerous job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and attract investments.

“It will be a hub for film production, post-production, visual effects, and all the ancillary services that support the film-making process.

“We envision a film city that is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, sound stages, editing suites, production offices, and everything necessary to bring the magic of the silver screen to life.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, explained that “the project is being undertaken via a public-private-partnership initiative.”

According to her, “It is an excellent testament to the integrity and robustness of the Lagos State government economic policies and finance, adding that the world is watching.

“Members of the International community are here and I can say our doors are open to you on this investment opportunity in the creative industry and also to Nigerians in the diaspora who may be interested in partnering with the state government on this initiative.”