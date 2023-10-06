$100m African Film City construction will begin October – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said that the groundbreaking of the proposed 100 million dollar African Film City project in Epe would be done before the end of October.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a news conference on the forthcoming 12th African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), at the Government House, Marina, Lagos.

According to the governor, the project is intended to enhance originality in content creation in Nollywood – Nigeria’s film industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government in October 2022, announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Del-York Group for the construction of the project.