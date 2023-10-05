100 days in office: Reps member, Zubairu Zannan empowers constituents

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In marking his first 100 days in office, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannan, the Member representing Bungudu/ Maru Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Zamfara State, has empowered his constituents with a massive donation of 500 motorcycles, over 500 sewing machines, and 100 vehicles.

These donations were made as part of an initiative to spur economic activities in the constituency and to mitigate the financial hardships faced by his constituents.

“This gesture was borne out of my desire for my constituents to be gainfully employed in economic activities to earn money as part of efforts to make life easier for them,” Honorable Zubairu explained.

In addition to these donations, the federal representative has also made significant strides in improving healthcare services in his constituency.

Four medical centers have been renovated and the foundation for a 100-bed international standard hospital has been laid.

Hon. Zubairu believes that these actions will make access to medical services more seamless for his constituents—a promise he made during the electioneering period.

“This move will make access to medical services seamless and afford for my constituents,” he stated.

In light of the removal of fuel subsidies, Hon. Zubairu also presented bags of grains and other assorted food items to his constituents to cushion the impact of potential price hikes.

Adamu Musa, one of the beneficiaries of the motorcycles, expressed his gratitude and optimism for the future.

“With this motorcycle, I will be gainfully employed to feed my family,” Musa said, adding that the constituency will continue to support Honorable Zubairu in his political ambition.

Similarly, Amina Yusuf, a widow and mother of six who received a sewing machine, couldn’t contain her joy

“I learnt how to sew clothes two years ago, but I didn’t have money to buy the machine to start my business,” she shared.

Yusuf added that the gift would greatly relieve her economic burden. “I thank Hon. Zubairu for removing poverty from my family,” she said.

The event, which saw thousands of constituents in attendance, was also marked by the presence of stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.