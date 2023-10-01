$1.1bn Malabu oil fraud: Judge berates EFCC over delay in trial of Adoke, others

Mohammed Adoke Bello

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Trial Justice, Idris Kutigi, of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting at Jabi, yesterday, slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over its tardy prosecution of defendants involved in alleged $1.1 billion Malabu oil fraud.

Among those on trial over the alleged fraud is a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, SAN.

Adoke is being prosecuted over the alleged role he played in the ‘fraudulent’ transfer of ownership of an oil bloc, OPL 245, regarded as one of the biggest in Africa.

The defendants, who were initially docked before the court on January 23, 2020, pleaded not guilty to an amended charge that was read to them before Justice Kutigi.

At the resumed proceeding in the matter, yesterday, EFCC drew the irk of the trial judge, following its failure to produce witnesses for continuation of hearing into the matter.

EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Ofem Uket, told the court that he had only one witness in court to testify against the defendants.

Asked if it was the last witness he intended to produce in the matter, Uket replied in the negative.

He told the court that he had another witness that could not make it to the proceeding, considering the fact that he is resident in Canada.

The prosecution counsel added that though the said witness was present in court on the last adjourned date, the case could not be heard as the judge was involved in an election petition tribunal.

Uket said he needed assurance that the trial was going to hold before inviting the witness from Canada so as to save cost.

Infuriated by the submission of the prosecution counsel, trial Justice Kutigi berated the Commission for attempting to blame the delay in prosecution of the case on the court.

“Whether he (witness) is in Canada, I don’t care. Is that how it is done in the EFCC? That I should give you assurance? They can’t sit in their office in EFCC and dictate what happens in this court. I run the court not you! Is that how it is done in Canada? We can’t run a case for four years. That is scandalous!” Justice Kutigi added.

Thereafter, the EFCC proceeded to present its 10th witness, Ibrahim Ahmed who is one of its Chief Superintendents.

Meanwhile, attempt to tender seven confessional statements the witness said were made by 2nd defendant, was vehemently resisted by his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and that of the former AGF, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

Justice Kutigi adjourned the matter for today to determine the admissibility of the documents.