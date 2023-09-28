Zuckerberg to unveil features that ‘II enable people detect AI-generated contents, pictures

Mark Zuckerberg

…Unveils smart glasses to help people livestream

By Juliet Umeh

As artificial intelligence, AI advances, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO and Founder of Meta, a parent body of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled plans to introduce features that will help people to discover easily a content or pictures that were generated by AI.

Zuckerberg disclosed this while unveling advanced features of AI at the 10th anniversary of Connect, an annual products summit by Meta.

Zuckerberg said: “Images created with restyle and backdrop will indicate the use of AI to help reduce the odds of people mistaking them for human-generated content.

“We’re also experimenting with forms of visible and invisible markers to help people distinguish AI-generated content.”

Sharing how the rise of AI and metaverse technologies are reshaping the way people experience physical and digital worlds, Zuckerberg said: “Today, we unveiled our image generation model. Emu (short for Expressive Media Universe) uses your text prompts to generate high-quality, photorealistic images in just seconds. And thanks to Emu and technology from Llama 2, you can create your own custom AI stickers in chat to liven up conversations on the fly.

“We also introduced restyle and backdrop, two new features coming soon to Instagram that use the technology from Emu to let you transform your photos or even co-create AI-generated images with friends.

“Restyle lets you reimagine your images by applying the visual styles you describe (you might type out “watercolor” or “collage from magazines and newspapers, torn edges,” for example), while backdrop leverages learnings from our Segment Anything Model so you can change your image’s scene or background.

“Prompts like “put me in front of a sublime aurora borealis” or “surrounded by puppies” will keep your subject in the foreground while creating the background you have described.”

He also revealed Meta smart glasses collection, Ray-Ban, stating that for the first time, people will be able to livestream directly from their smart glasses to friends and followers on Facebook and Instagram.

He said: “These are also the first smart glasses to ship with Meta AI built in. Starting in the US in beta, you’ll get our state-of-the-art AI hands-free, wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, in real time.

“And next year we’ll roll out a free update so your smart glasses will be able to understand what you’re looking at and help you out. If you want to know what building you’re standing in front of or get a translation of a sign on the fly, your Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will have the answer.

“Smart glasses will be an important platform in the future not only because they’re a natural way to see digital holograms in the physical world, but also because soon you’ll be able to let your AI see what you see and hear what you hear, which will make your smart glasses more useful over time,” Zuckerberg said.